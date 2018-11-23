Two killed in armed attack on Chinese consulate in Pakistan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Two police officers have been killed and one security guard injured in an armed attack on the Chinese consulate in the Pakistani city of Karachi, BBC reports.

Gunshots were heard at about 09:30 local time outside the consulate in the upmarket Clifton area, police said.

Up to four gunmen tried to enter the consulate but were stopped by security guards at a checkpoint, according to reports.

Three attackers have been killed by police in an exchange of gunfire.

There is a heavy police presence in the area which has been cordoned off.

All the staff inside the consulate are safe, local media reports said.

A separatist group from the province of Balochistan has said it carried out the attack.