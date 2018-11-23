Increasing domestic and foreign investments in Armenia’s economy is a priority, says UMBA President

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The goal of the scientific conference titled ‘Current issues and strategic directions of Armenia’s economy development’ is to show at what situation Armenia’s economy is at this transition stage, which directions can have prospects, Arsen Ghazaryan – president of the Union of Manufacturers and Businessmen of Armenia, told reporters before the launch of the conference, reports Armenpress.

“First of all we are trying to ensure science-economy-government link in order to propose approaches and methodology to the government on key issues of the economy by scientific service”, he said.

He added that they must conduct 2-3 sectoral studies within a year. “Especially today when we are making radical changes, revolutionary approaches, including in the economic governance sector, the scientific approach is a priority”, Ghazaryan said.

He stated that today it is difficult to say which directions are important because a study stage is underway. “Very soon the government to be formed after the elections must develop the program over which the scientists, business representatives and specialists are trying to work from today”, Arsen Ghazaryan added.

He noted that usually revolutions are followed by an economic decline, collapse, major shocks happen in the financial system, but after the recent revolution in Armenia the financial system maintained the stability which is also stated by international financial structures. “We have a stable economy. Today our task is to increase the number of investments in the economy, to be able to capitalize these achievements, meaning the elimination of monopolies, corruption, equal competition by boosting both the domestic and foreign investments. This is our major task in case of which we will have significant figures in all sectors in the second half of the year which will inspire hope that our economic growth will start effecting the living standard of an ordinary citizen in one-two years”, Ghazaryan said.

He emphasized that in order to attract investments it is necessary to activate the domestic investors, and preconditions exist for this. Arsen Ghazaryan said eventually the stable situation of today is at the expense of domestic investments since the foreign investments have greatly decreased. “I am more than convinced that after ensuring political and economic stability the major investors from the West, Russia, East will come to a market where there is an equal competition. If you remember, we have talked, raised the main issues for many years. We have said give us an equal competition, limitation of monopolies, we will do the rest. Today its beginning seems has been launched. If the market is healthy, it attracts investments in all branches of the economy”, Arsen Ghazaryan said.

The conference has been organized by the Union of Manufacturers and Businessmen of Armenia and the YSU Faculty of Economics and Management.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan