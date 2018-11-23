90 businessmen from different countries apply to Diaspora ministry for making investments in Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Over the past six months more than 120 meetings with the Diaspora-Armenian businessmen were held both in Armenia and the Diaspora with the goal to attract the Diaspora’s potential, acting minister of Diaspora Mkhitar Hayrapetyan said during a press conference, reports Armenpres.

“Moreover, nearly 90 businessmen from different countries of the world have applied to the Diaspora ministry with different requests to make investments in Armenia”, he said.

The acting minister said the ministry’s NerUZH (Potential) interactive startup program is envisaged for 18-35 year-old young Diaspora-Armenian entrepreneurs. It’s a unique opportunity to enrich knowledge in business field, expand business ties, as well as present programs, receive funding and implement them.

The program aims at creating a chance for the Diaspora-Armenian entrepreneurs to bring startups to Armenia and improve the ecosystem of startups in the country. The targeted sectors of the program are agriculture, tourism and innovative technologies.

The final stage of the program will be held in Armenia, UWC Dilijan College from December 16 to 22, and nearly 70 startup ideas have already been selected, 50 from the Diaspora, for the participation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan