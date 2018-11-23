Growing interest by third countries in deepening commercial ties is a major success, says EEC Board Chairman

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan delivered remarks during an international conference titled “Eurasian Economic Integration” during which he highlighted the need to pay attention to other global integration projects which will enable to create Eurasian brands and will help the movement of goods of the Eurasian Economic Union to the markets of third countries, Armenpress reports.

The EEC Board Chairman said the EAEU has proved its effectiveness and stability despite the fact of being a Eurasian structure. He reminded that next year the EAEU member states will mark the 5th anniversary of the contract on the creation of the Union.

The EEC has fixed a growth of mutual trade between the EAEU member states, improvement of the Union’s structure and strengthening of cooperation ties. “This speaks about the fact that the implementation of the main provisions enshrined in the Union’s contract gives positive results for the Union’s economy”, Tigran Sargsyan said.

He highlighted the fact that there is a growing interest by the third countries in the development and deepening of commercial ties with the Union. “This speaks about the fact that the Eurasian Economic Union as an integration union, has been developed”, he said.

Sargsyan also touched upon the current challenges which should be eliminated. He stated that there are some barriers for the implementations of four freedoms. The EEC Board Chairman also emphasized the need to create Eurasian brands.

