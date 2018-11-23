WATCH: National security agents go undercover to bust dollar counterfeiting syndicate in Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Service of Armenia (NSS) has busted a syndicate that has been counterfeiting U.S. dollars.

More than 850 thousand USD in counterfeit cash has been seized during the operation, the NSS said.

Undercover NSS agents posed as clients willing to buy 25,000 USD counterfeit during the operation. Immediately following the rendezvous, NSS raided 13 apartments and discovered counterfeit USD banknotes totaling 835,000, as well as printing devices and other equipment.

Agents also discovered 1,5kg cannabis in the safehouse of the criminal syndicate.

Seven suspects have been placed under arrest.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan