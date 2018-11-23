Government official eyes practicing exposure of shadowy owners of media outlets to tackle fake news

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister’s Office Sargis Khandanyan attaches importance to using the practice of exposing the shadowy owners of media outlets in order to prevent the flow of fake news.

“We have this practice in Armenia in the direction of exposing the owners of metal mines,” he said during the Role of the Media in the Changing World forum in Yerevan. “But I think this should be used in other sectors also, including in the news media. And we will have a true picture about who the real owners of these media outlets are and what political interests they seek,” he said.

He said the government is planning to discuss the practice within the framework of the Open Government Partnership to understand the extent of its possible application in Armenia.

He highlighted the need to train more professional specialists, reporters. He expressed concern over source validation. “Articles appear in the news media that haven’t even been validated with a single source,” he said.

Khandanyan attached importance to cyber-security in the context of the country’s national security.

