Democracy is constantly developing and improving process which must become irreversible – President Sarkissian

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today received head of the OSCE/ODIHR observation mission for early parliamentary elections of Armenia, Ambassador Urszula Gacek and deputy head of the mission Goran Petrov, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

At the meeting Ambassador Urszula Gacek thanked President Sarkissian for the invitation to observe the December 9 early parliamentary election in Armenia. The Ambassador briefly introduced the observer mission’s activity in long-term and short-term perspectives, stating that the observers of the OCSE Parliamentary Assembly and the PACE will also join the mission.

The sides considered the upcoming elections very important for the country’s future progress.

In his turn the Armenian President said democracy doesn’t start and end on the election day, it’s a constantly developing and improving process which must become irreversible. The President highlighted the great importance of programs and projects aimed at strengthening the developed civil society and democratic institutions and attached importance to the cooperation with international partners and different structures on this path.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan