Lusavor Hayastan Party eyes garnering second most seats in parliament

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Lusavor Hayastan (Bright Armenia) party is planning to be the second majority in parliament after the general election, chairman of the party, MP Edmon Marukyan said at a press briefing today. Marukyan also leads the electoral list of the party.

“This election truly has very important significance for the history of Armenia, and on December 9th the chapter that is linked with the revolution will be closed. From December 9, an era of building, creating a system will start, where Lusavor Hayastan party, undoubtedly, will have its special contribution,” he said.

“The force that carried out the revolution, will naturally form political majority,” he said, adding that on December 9 citizens will elect an opposition.

Speaking about the campaigning period, which he described to be short, he said that they will attempt to cover the entire country.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan resigned on October 16 to trigger the process of disbanding the parliament.

Pashinyan took office after massive protests in April forced president-turned PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign. But Sargsyan’s Republican Party (HHK) still has most seats in the 105-seat parliament. Since taking office, Nikol Pashinyan has numerously said that the incumbent parliament doesn’t represent the people and that early elections should take place as soon as possible.

In accordance to the Constitution, when a Prime Minister resigns the parliament must elect a new PM within two weeks. Lawmakers deliberately failed to elect a new PM as a formality in order to pave the way for dissolution.

The last round took place on November 1 and the parliament was dissolved by virtue of law.

Later on the same day, President Armen Sarkissian signed an order on dissolving the parliament and calling early elections on December 9.

The parliament will function until the new parliament is elected.

The government is formally a caretaker government until a new government is formed after the election.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan