New opportunities created for campaign by new media, says information security specialist

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Journalists should not pursue problems to solve some issues, new media just need to be a mean of making the information more available to the people. Journalists should not enter into a political field and engage in the campaign activities, media-expert, information security specialist Samvel Martirosyan said during a media forum titled ‘The Role of Media in a Changing World’, reports Armenpress.

“Obviously, the new media created major problems in connection with journalism. There was a great deal of excitement when the new media were created since everyone understood that the freedom of speech receives a huge opportunity which didn’t exist previously. However, when several years have passed, it turned out that the campaign and manipulations received the opportunities they never had before. Some of the people think that the new media is on the democratization path, and some of them think these are a path to total control. It’s still unclear which one is right, it will be clear in several years as the stage of transformation is still in process”, Martirosyan said.

He said first problems in journalism appear when reporters start solving some issues, such as national preservation, prosperity of the country and etc. “The new media must just be a mean to become more available, more vertical and create more loyal audience”, he said, adding that at the moment the greatest problem in Armenia is that the reporters have entered into the political field.

Samvel Martirosyan said there is a problem of demilitarizing the social media, social platforms and making them just a platform for contact.