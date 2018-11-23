Pashinyan tours Old Yerevan construction site, calls for unconditional preservation of historic buildings

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today toured the Aram Street, Byuzand Street and Koghbatsi Street of downtown Yerevan to view the site where the Old Yerevan project is planned to be constructed.

Pashinyan was accompanied by Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan, Chairman of the Urban Development Committee Avetik Eloyan and Chief Architect of Yerevan Arthur Meschyan, the PM’s office said.

Marutyan and Meschyan briefed the caretaker PM on the situation that has developed around the existing historic-cultural monuments in the site.

Pashinyan also visited the building that houses the Little Singers of Armenia International Association NGO, the building which has a status of a historic-cultural monument, the structural integrity of which was compromised during previously implemented construction works of the Old Yerevan project.

The caretaker PM attached importance to solving the problem regarding the building and emphasized that the Old Yerevan project must be implemented without demolishing or damaging any historic-cultural monument.

He said that they’ve agreed over this matter with the investor and that now the architects must propose solutions.

“The principle of preserving historic-cultural monuments must be put clearly and from now on all constructions must be done by strictly adhering to this principle,” he said.

According to Pashinyan, the City Hall’s strategic task should be the expansion of downtown and green areas.

The Mayor and the Chief Architect said that they are now receiving multiple investment program bids that are being forwarded to various administrative districts of the city with the goal of expanding the central part of the city.

