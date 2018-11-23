London to ban junk food advertising in public transport

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. A ban on junk food advertising in London’s public transport network will come into force by the end of February 2019, BBC reports.

Posters for food and drink high in fat, salt and sugar will vanish from the Underground, Overground, buses and bus shelters.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said he wants to tackle the "ticking time bomb" of child obesity in the capital. "Reducing exposure to junk food advertising has a role to play in this - not just for children, but parents, families and carers who buy food and prepare meals," he said.