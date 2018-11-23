Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 November

Parliamentary committees of Artsakh continue debating 2019 state budget bill


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The defense, security and law and order committee and the financial-budgetary and economic management committee of the parliament of Artsakh held a joint closed-door sitting today to debate the funding for the country’s defense ministry, police, national security service and the state service of emergency situations as envisaged under the 2019 state budget draft.

Speaker of Parliament Ashot Ghulyan, Deputy Speaker Vahram Balayan and Deputy Minister of Finance Norayr Avanesyan participated in the session.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




