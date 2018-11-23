YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Due to reconstruction works Etchmiadzin Cathedral will be closed for visits and ceremonies for a while, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Mother See.

Services will be delivered in nearby churches, while Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II will participate in the Devine Liturgies in Sundays at St. Gayane Church.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan