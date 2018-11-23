Nikol Pashinyan, heads of banks discuss problems in the banking sector

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a working luncheon with heads of banks on November 23. Pashinyan highlighted the stable operation and development of the banking sector, expressing confidence that it will foster economic development of the country.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, during the meeting the sides highlighted cutting shadow economy and measures aimed at reducing cash circulation, as well as exchanged views on increasing the efficiency of loan dispute resolution processes, development of the banking sector and so on.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan