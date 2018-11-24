Stepantsminda-Lars road open for all types of vehicles

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. As of 10:30, November 24, the Stepantsminda-Lars road is open for all types of vehicles, according to information provided by Georgian authorities to their Armenian counterpart, the ministry of transportation, communication and IT said.

The Stepantsminda-Lars road is the only land connection between Armenia and Russia, which runs through Georgia. Stepantsminda is a small town in north-eastern Georgia. The road is used for both passenger and cargo transportations and is of major significance. Vehicles pass through the Verkhni (Upper) Lars customs checkpoint into Russia.

