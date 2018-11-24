LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-11-18
LONDON, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 23 November:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.67% to $1953.50, copper price down by 0.35% to $6218.00, lead price down by 0.95% to $1977.00, nickel price down by 1.07% to $11140.00, tin price down by 0.56% to $19475.00, zinc price down by 0.58% to $2576.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $55250.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 12:08 Azerbaijan violates ceasefire regime over 150 times in a week
- 11:05 Nikol Pashinyan plans to organize rallies also after election
- 11:01 European Stocks - 23-11-18
- 11:00 US stocks down - 23-11-18
- 10:59 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-11-18
- 10:58 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 23-11-18
- 10:57 Oil Prices - 23-11-18
- 10:08 Pashinyan’s city-wide procession kicks off in Yerevan
- 11.23-20:26 Nikol Pashinyan, heads of banks discuss problems in the banking sector
- 11.23-20:02 Editor-in-Chief of “Jamanak” daily says Diaspora-Armenian media has a role of preservation of national identity
- 11.23-19:01 Nikol pashinyan’s rally to kick off from Nor Nork 6th district, tomorrow 10 am
- 11.23-18:54 Etchmiadzin Cathedral will be closed for visits and ceremonies for a while
- 11.23-18:25 President Sarkissian awards diplomats with significant contribution to organization of Francophonie summit and medalists of world weightlifting championship
- 11.23-17:50 Saudi Arabia allows women to drive cabs, however with certain restrictions
- 11.23-17:46 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-11-18
- 11.23-17:44 Asian Stocks - 23-11-18
- 11.23-17:24 Agriculture ministry, IFAD discuss prospects of future cooperation
- 11.23-17:15 Nikol Pashinyan attends workshop on Armenia’s economic development
- 11.23-17:07 Parliamentary committees of Artsakh continue debating 2019 state budget bill
- 11.23-16:58 London to ban junk food advertising in public transport
- 11.23-16:54 Explosion in Afghanistan mosque kills at least 12
- 11.23-16:38 Pashinyan tours Old Yerevan construction site, calls for unconditional preservation of historic buildings
- 11.23-16:35 Three teams of Sevan startup Summit 2018 receive Armenian Presidential awards
- 11.23-16:35 Armenia succeeded in reaching highest standard of freedom of speech, says EU ambassador
- 11.23-16:06 New opportunities created for campaign by new media, says information security specialist
- 11.23-15:55 Sports ministry vague over possible downgrading or status change
- 11.23-15:27 Pashinyan dismisses administrative resource abuse accusations ahead of campaigning launch
- 11.23-15:09 Lusavor Hayastan Party eyes garnering second most seats in parliament
- 11.23-14:30 GALLUP polls: 68.3% of respondents say will vote in favor of My Step alliance during upcoming elections
- 11.23-14:01 My Step bloc enjoys sky-high approval rating, Republicans have lowest support ahead of election – Gallup
- 11.23-13:57 Democracy is constantly developing and improving process which must become irreversible – President Sarkissian
- 11.23-13:26 Government official eyes practicing exposure of shadowy owners of media outlets to tackle fake news
- 11.23-13:24 ‘We have to raise the level of women's participation in political life’ – caretaker FM says at World Democracy Forum
- 11.23-13:16 Unemployment the greatest problem facing Armenia, according to GALLUP polls
- 11.23-13:09 WATCH: National security agents go undercover to bust dollar counterfeiting syndicate in Armenia
20:24, 11.19.2018
Viewed 3918 times Why Syrian Armenians are avoiding Turkey – Turkish journalist publishes article in Al-Monitor
11:19, 11.17.2018
Viewed 2624 times Armenian president, Italian global leading aerospace, defense company CEO discuss opportunities for cooperation
13:27, 11.18.2018
Viewed 2345 times Questions raised by Pashinyan must inevitably be clarified, MP Alen Simonyan on Belarus statement
11:01, 11.17.2018
Viewed 2256 times Armenia’s Yura Movsisyan becomes best striker of UEFA Nations League after spectacular Gibraltar match
01:38, 11.17.2018
Viewed 2205 times Yura Movsisyan shines as Armenia annihilates Gibraltar 2:6 and marks first ever fabulous Poker