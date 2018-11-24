Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 November

Wives of Armenian and Polish Presidents meet in Warsaw


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Nouneh Sarkissian, the wife of Armenian President Armen Sarkissian met with the First Lady of Poland Agata Kornhauser-Duda on November 23 in Warsaw.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, during the meeting the ladies discussed issues of social protection of old people, 2rd generation universities that are of great interest in Poland, upcoming projects and possible cooperation.

