Authorities continue probing abuse of funds in North-South Road Corridor project

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Violations amounting to 2,000,000 dollars have been discovered in the Tranche 1 construction of the North-South Road Corridor, caretaker Minister of Transportation, Communication and Information Technologies Hakob Arshakyan told reporters today.

“In terms of Tranche 1 we discovered nearly two million dollars in double remunerated salaries, which will be reclaimed by respective procedures,” he said, adding that a final probe into similar violations amounting to another two million dollars is currently underway, with more to come.

He also added that cement and concrete samples from Tranche 1 and Tranche 2 have been sent to Canada for additional tests in terms of quality.

