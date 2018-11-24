Pashinyan wants to keep FM Mnatsakanyan and defense chief Tonoyan in office if re-elected

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says in case of having success in the upcoming general election and being re-elected to office he plans to re-appoint Zohrab Mnatsakanyan as foreign minister and Davit Tonoyan as defense minister.

Reporters asked Pashinyan today during a march if Mnatsakanyan and Tonoyan will continue serving in the Cabinet in their positions, and the caretaker Prime Minister said they will.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan resigned on October 16 to trigger the process of disbanding the parliament.

Pashinyan took office after massive protests in April forced president-turned PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign. But Sargsyan’s Republican Party (HHK) still has most seats in the 105-seat parliament. Since taking office, Nikol Pashinyan has numerously said that the incumbent parliament doesn’t represent the people and that early elections should take place as soon as possible.

In accordance to the Constitution, when a Prime Minister resigns the parliament must elect a new PM within two weeks. Lawmakers deliberately failed to elect a new PM as a formality in order to pave the way for dissolution.

The last round took place on November 1 and the parliament was dissolved by virtue of law.

Later on the same day, President Armen Sarkissian signed an order on dissolving the parliament and calling early elections on December 9.

The parliament will function until the new parliament is elected.

The government is formally a caretaker government until a new government is formed after the election.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan