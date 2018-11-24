New high-speed train to operate Yerevan-Sevan route

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. HAYAVTOKAYAN CJSC, a governmental agency in charge of public transportation terminals, has been put up for privatization, which according to caretaker minister of Transportation, Communication and Information Technologies Hakob Arshakyan is an unacceptable strategic mistake.

He said that a central route network will be created and will encompass the entire country, which will also be integrated with the Yerevan city centralized network. He said that all vehicles will undergo duly technical safety inspections.

In terms of railway, Arshakyan said they are developing a strategy for both international cargo shipments and domestic-international passenger transportation.

“Within the framework of the development plan of Sevan, another modernized, high-speed electrical train will be commissioned, like in case of Yerevan-Gyumri. It will become one of the main component parts of our tourism and Sevan development plan,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan