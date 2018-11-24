SCPEC carries out work for protecting interests of Armenian exporters in EEU

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition of Armenia (SCPEC) says it has carried out active works for protecting the interests of Armenian producers in the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).

SCPEC president Artak Shaboyan said they are actively cooperating with their counterparts of other countries.

“As a result of this cooperation we succeeded in solving numerous issues of competitiveness in other countries that related to Armenian exporters,” he said at a press conference today.

He said that two major Armenian companies – Dustr Marianna and Grand Tobacco – faced access obstacles in the Russian market. Shaboyan said that all obstacles have been eliminated and the two companies are successfully exporting their production to Russia.

He said that they are also currently processing complaints from Taron Avia and Grand Candy regarding similar problems in the Russian market.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan