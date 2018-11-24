Armenian retailers actively engaged in Russian market through efforts of SCPEC

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition of Armenia (SCPEC)says through its efforts dozens of Armenian companies are today cooperating with the Russian retail sector.

“The commission carried out active works in the current year,” Artak Shaboyan – president of the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition of Armenia said at a press conference. “For this purpose the commission invited executives of the largest Association of Russian Retail Trading Companies to Armenia. The association is the largest in Russia. After the discussion, today a number of Armenian exporting companies are successfully cooperating with Russian trading networks and are able to easily export their production to EEU member countries,” Shaboyan said.

He said that the cooperation continues to actively develop.

