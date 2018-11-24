Government to grant cab drivers amnesty for unpaid tolls, penalties
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker minister of Transportation, Communication and Information Technologies Hakob Arshakyan seeks to exempt individual cab drivers from fees and tolls because the drivers are mostly socially vulnerable.
Speaking to reporters today, he said that cab drivers have great unpaid fees and penalties, while they are simply unable to re-pay it. “We are planning to introduce a legislative initiative soon and grant an amnesty for the unpaid tolls and penalties,” he said.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 11.24-20:11 Armenian, Polish first ladies meet in Warsaw
- 11.24-19:59 ‘A country of the free and powerful’: Armenian leader heralds beginning of ‘non-violent, velvet, ECONOMIC revolution’
- 11.24-18:13 Government to grant cab drivers amnesty for unpaid tolls, penalties
- 11.24-18:00 Armenian retailers actively engaged in Russian market through efforts of SCPEC
- 11.24-17:58 SCPEC carries out work for protecting interests of Armenian exporters in EEU
- 11.24-17:53 New high-speed train to operate Yerevan-Sevan route
- 11.24-17:46 President of Artsakh arrives in Russia on working visit
- 11.24-17:38 Pashinyan wants to keep FM Mnatsakanyan and defense chief Tonoyan in office if re-elected
- 11.24-17:30 Pashinyan sees no need to change parliamentary system of governance
- 11.24-17:12 38 km section of Vanadzor-Alaverdi-Georgia highway to open in December
- 11.24-16:30 Authorities continue probing abuse of funds in North-South Road Corridor project
- 11.24-15:48 French police use tear gas, water cannons against massive protests in Paris
- 11.24-15:47 Major businesses share market with smaller ones due to competitiveness
- 11.24-15:03 Armenia records ‘unprecedented progress’ in economic competitiveness in 2018
- 11.24-15:00 Artsakh’s FM meets with delegation of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic
- 11.24-13:53 New TV, household items and textile productions to be established – Pashinyan
- 11.24-13:41 Pashinyan sees no need for revolution in Artsakh
- 11.24-12:52 Wives of Armenian and Polish Presidents meet in Warsaw
- 11.24-12:08 Azerbaijan violates ceasefire regime over 150 times in a week
- 11.24-11:05 Nikol Pashinyan plans to organize rallies also after election
- 11.24-11:01 European Stocks - 23-11-18
- 11.24-11:00 US stocks down - 23-11-18
- 11.24-10:59 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-11-18
- 11.24-10:58 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 23-11-18
- 11.24-10:57 Oil Prices - 23-11-18
- 11.24-10:49 Stepantsminda-Lars road open for all types of vehicles
- 11.24-10:34 We will end 2018 with immigration – Nikol Pashinyan
- 11.24-10:08 Pashinyan’s city-wide procession kicks off in Yerevan
- 11.23-20:26 Nikol Pashinyan, heads of banks discuss problems in the banking sector
- 11.23-20:02 Editor-in-Chief of “Jamanak” daily says Diaspora-Armenian media has a role of preservation of national identity
- 11.23-19:01 Nikol pashinyan’s rally to kick off from Nor Nork 6th district, tomorrow 10 am
- 11.23-18:54 Etchmiadzin Cathedral will be closed for visits and ceremonies for a while
- 11.23-18:25 President Sarkissian awards diplomats with significant contribution to organization of Francophonie summit and medalists of world weightlifting championship
- 11.23-17:50 Saudi Arabia allows women to drive cabs, however with certain restrictions
- 11.23-17:46 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-11-18
20:24, 11.19.2018
Viewed 4014 times Why Syrian Armenians are avoiding Turkey – Turkish journalist publishes article in Al-Monitor
13:27, 11.18.2018
Viewed 2432 times Questions raised by Pashinyan must inevitably be clarified, MP Alen Simonyan on Belarus statement
12:13, 11.19.2018
Viewed 2160 times Businessmen interested to see results of anti-corruption fight, says Armenia’s acting justice minister
11:35, 11.21.2018
Viewed 2102 times Plane that ran over Armenian man at Moscow airport lands in Athens with damaged fuselage, probe to be completed in 10 days
09:57, 11.23.2018
Viewed 1575 times Helicopter carrying tourists goes missing in Dominican Republic