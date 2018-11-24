Armenian, Polish first ladies meet in Warsaw

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. First Lady of Armenia Nune Sarkissian and First Lady of Poland Agata Kornhauser-Duda held a meeting on November 23 in Warsaw, the Armenian President’s Office said.

During the meeting Sarkissian and Kornhauser-Duda discussed social protection programs for seniors, the third-generation universities – which are of great interest in Poland, upcoming projects and possible cooperation, the Armenian President’s Office said in a press release.

