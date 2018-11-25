Sarkissian meets ARCS president, announces upcoming official visit to Germany

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian held a meeting with Armenian Red Cross Society (ARCS) President Mkhitar Mnatsakanyan and the organization’s Secretary General Anna Yeghiazaryan, Sarkissian’s office said in a press release.

During the meeting the ARCS officials briefed the president on the directions and projects of the organization’s activities.

Mentioning that their main partners are similar national structures of various countries with the support of whom many types of programs are being carried out, Mnatsakanyan said that the Armenian Red Cross Society has been successfully cooperating particularly with the German Red Cross for already 30 years, Sarkissian’s Office said.

According to the press release, Sarkissian will soon visit Germany on an official visit and during the trip he will be hosted at the German Red Cross.

Speaking about the activities of the German Red Cross in Armenia in the past 30 years, Sarkissian noted that this proves that humanitarianism has no boundaries.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan