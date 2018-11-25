Sarkissian holds meeting with Catholicos

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian held a meeting with Catholicos Garegin II, the leader of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

The President of Armenia and the Catholicos discussed issues concerning the country’s future, the relations between the state and the church, and the national-church life, according to Sarkissian’s office.

Sarkissian and Garegin II also spoke about the ties between Armenia and the Diaspora, attaching importance to deepening the relations, which will enable to withstand existing challenger in a more united manner.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan