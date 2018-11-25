Pashinyan takes vacation as PM to campaign for his bloc ahead of general election

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will take a vacation from Monday to campaign for his Im Kayl (My Step) bloc for the upcoming general election.

Pashinyan is member of the board of Civil Contract, a party that is within the Im Kayl bloc.

“I’m taking a vacation from tomorrow to fully participate in the campaigning,” Pashinyan said on Facebook today.

Im Kayl will hold campaigning events tomorrow in four Armenian towns: 11:00 in Talin (Aragatsotn Province), 13:30 in Maralik (Shirak Province), 15:00 in Artik (Shirak Province) and 17:00 in Gyumri (Shirak Province).

Armenia will vote to elect a new parliament on December 9.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan