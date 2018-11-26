Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 November

US fires tear gas to disperse migrants at border with Mexico


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The US officers have fired tear gas to disperse the migrant caravan who attempted to storm the US border via Mexico, BBC reported.

Video footage shows dozens of people - including women and children - running towards the fence that separates the two countries near the city of Tijuana.

Mexico's interior ministry said in a statement that a group of “nearly 500 migrants” had “tried to cross the border in a violent way”.

Those identified as having taken part in these “violent events” would be deported immediately, it said.

 




