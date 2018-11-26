Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 November

All inter-state and republican significance roads open in Armenia


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. On November 26, at 09:30, no precipitation is reported on Armenia’s roads of inter-state and republican significance, the ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress.

All highways of republican and inter-state significance are open in Armenia.

