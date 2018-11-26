Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 November

Ombudsman’s Office to monitor electoral process 24/7


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The Human Rights Defender’s (Ombudsman) Office has said it will carry out “unbiased and apolitical” 24/7 monitoring of the entire electoral process.

Today the official campaigning period has kicked off in Armenia.

The early election of parliament will take place December 9.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration