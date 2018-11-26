Ukraine’s military brought to full alert amid sea clash with Russia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Ukrainian armed forces have been put on full combat alert by the decision of the chief of the country’s General Staff, the press service of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"In accordance with the National Security and Defense Council’s decision on imposing martial law, the chief of the General Staff and commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces ordered to put the Ukrainian armed forces’ units on full combat alert," the press service said, according to TASS.

Due to the situation in the Kerch Strait, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Alexander Turchinov earlier voiced the initiative on imposing martial law in the country for 60 days backed by the Ukrainian president. Now this bill is to be considered by Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament). According to its speaker Andrei Parubiy, its meeting will be convened on Monday at 16:00 local time (17:00 Moscow time).

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said that he will propose declaring martial law in the wake of an altercation in the Black Sea that saw Russian military seize Ukrainian vessels for breaching Russian territorial waters, RT reported.

On Sunday, three Ukrainian vessels were sailing between two Ukrainian ports: from Odessa in the Black Sea to Mariupol in the Azov Sea. The only waterway that connects these is the Kerch Strait between Crimea and mainland Russia. Kiev says it notified Moscow in advance that its navy ships would be sailing through the area. Moscow denies that it was given proper warning.

Russian ships opened fire to stop the three Ukrainian boats after they ignored "legal demands to stop" and performed "dangerous maneuvers," said the Russian Security Service (FSB). The ships were then seized and towed to the Crimean port of Kerch.

Around midnight, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko instructed the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) to convene for an emergency meeting proposing to impose martial law.