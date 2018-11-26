Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 November

Court to examine complaint over Kocharyan’s release tomorrow


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Criminal Court of Appeals will examine the complaint regarding the elimination of the measure of restraint (detention) of former President Robert Kocharyan based on immunity at 15:00, November 27.

The proceedings will be presided over by Judge Ruben Mkhitaryan, Kocharyan’s office said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




