Public TV to air interviews, programs involving all candidates of parliament, final live debate to feature leaders of all participating forces

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. During the campaigning period for the general election, the Public Television will air daily interviews with political leaders, as well as debates in order for voters to have in-detail access to the political programs of all candidates running for parliament, the broadcaster said in a press release.

In accordance to the rules of the Central Electoral Commission, the Public Television will provide equal airtime to all candidates.

The debate programs will feature 4 political forces each day from November 26 to December 3. The candidates for parliament will debate over issues ranging from education, culture, tax policy, to healthcare, corruption, security and foreign policy, among others. All forces will participate in the debates 3-4 times during the campaigning period.

The final debate will feature the leaders of the political parties and blocs running for parliament. It will air live.

