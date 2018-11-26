Leadership staff of Armenian Armed Forces visits Yerablur Military Pantheon on the occasion of Monte Melkonyan’s 61st birthday

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Acting defense minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan, accompanied by the leadership staff of the ministry, the Armed Forces and General Staff, NGO representatives and war volunteers, today visited the Yerablur Military Pantheon to pay tribute to the memory of the National Hero of Armenia, Hero of Artsakh Monte Melkonyan on the latter’s 61st birthday anniversary, the defense ministry told Armenpress.

The officials laid flowers at the tombs of Commanders Vazgen Sargsyan, Andranik Ozanyan, the Berdapar memorial for the memory of Armenians fallen for the independence and freedom of Armenia and Artsakh.

