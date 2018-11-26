Prosperous Armenia Party presents priorities

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Prosperous Armenia Party has presented its program during a press conference today, the official launch of the campaigning period.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Michael Melkumyan (Tsarukyan faction – includes Prosperous Armenia) told a news conference today that two main principles exist in the basis of their program. “First, we are going to be coherent toward all our previous programs. Second, the post-revolution period, when a new situation has been created in the republic, requires adequate response,” he said.

Speaking about the economic development issues and their priorities, he said: “We know how to bring the country out of this difficult social-economic situation”.

He said that the political revolution must be followed by an economic revolution. “A growth of 3-4% shouldn’t be talked about, we must have a double digit economic growth. 2-3 billion dollars must enter Armenia yearly,” he said.

“We must ensure a drastic change of branch structure in the economy. Meaning, the traditional industrial branches will remain where they are, but we must be able to change the technological structure,” Melkumyan said, adding that an economic breakthrough won’t happen unless the economy isn’t brought to a new technological level.

He said their party also plans to raise pensions and salaries if elected.

Speaking about businesses, he said that SMEs having up to 30 million drams in annual turnover should be exempt from taxes. According to Melkumyan, their program also includes lowering the gas and electricity tariffs.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan