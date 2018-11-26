Citizen’s Decision Party highlights social-economic situation, says parliament is additional tool for struggle

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Citizen’s Decision social-democratic party will tour electoral districts to interact with voters and distribute booklets about their programs, as well as mandarin oranges – the symbol of their party.

The party is running for parliament with its “The Future is Yours” motto.

Citizen’s Decision Executive Body member Michael Nahapetyan told ARMENPRESS that the mandarin orange symbolizes the values of justice and unity of the equality of those alike.

Asked why they are starting the campaigning from the Mashtots Park in Yerevan, Nahapetyan said they have returned to where they started from. “The Mashtots Park is a place where the representatives of the civil society that are today participating in formal political processes have developed. It is here that in 2012 the struggle for the public area began,” he said.

Nahapetyan said citizens who highlight public solidarity and social justice will vote for them.

“The social-economic condition of Armenia speaks about the fact that those who should raise the issue of social justice are in the hundreds of thousands in Armenia,” he said.

Nahapetyan said they even if they don’t overcome the threshold for passing to parliament they will still be actively engaged. “It’s not a problem for us to work outside the parliament, the parliament is an additional tool for us. If citizens of Armenia will find it appropriate for us to possess this tool, we will take the pathway of utilizing it, if not, we will struggle for our ideas through the extra-parliamentary pathway,” he said.

