President Sarkissian signs law adopted by Parliament
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today signed the law adopted by the Parliament, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
The law concerns ratifying “Public Efficiency and Financial Markets Program (Subprogram 2)” loan agreement signed between Armenia and the Asian Development Bank on November 9, 2018.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 18:37 Kim Kardashian and Cher wish to come to Armenia
- 18:35 For Pashinyan economic revolution is the only way to eliminate disaster consequences
- 17:47 Armenian Government to hold outgoing session in Gyumri on December 7
- 17:34 President Sarkissian signs law on 2019 state budget
- 17:32 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-11-18
- 17:31 Asian Stocks - 26-11-18
- 17:28 President’s spouse Nune Sarkissian meets with Armenian community representatives in Warsaw
- 17:18 Jailed ex-security official Vachagan Ghazaryan suspected in using upscale restaurant’s revenue to launder more than $1,500,000
- 17:17 Poroshenko declares martial law in Ukraine pending parliament's approval
- 17:13 Preparations for Putin-Trump meeting at G20 underway despite Kerch Strait incident
- 16:52 Armenia’s Pashinyan sees great potential to develop relations with China
- 16:49 Armen Ashotyan, Arpine Hovhannisyan introduce HHK campaigning program
- 16:37 EU’s Tusk condemns Russian use of force in Azov Sea
- 16:33 President Sarkissian receives organizers and group of participants of international round-table discussion
- 16:14 NATO convenes emergency meeting with Ukraine over Russia seizure of vessels
- 16:05 Yerevan hosts European Business Organization Worldwide Network Global Meeting
- 15:56 Pashinyan highlights anti-corruption combat also in terms of increasing country’s appeal for foreign investors
- 15:47 New government takes very concrete actions for improving investment environment – acting deputy PM
- 15:20 Russia no longer concerned about possible sanctions due to situation over Kerch Strait – FM Lavrov
- 15:17 Orinats Yerkir (Rule of Law) party highlights ‘national values’ in election campaign
- 15:15 Armenian President to depart for Germany on official visit
- 14:58 Ambassador Balayan meets Armenian community representatives in Hague
- 14:53 Menk (We) bloc finds itself to be stable alternative for incumbent government
- 14:17 Partnership of EU and EAEU to help solving current crisis between Russia and the West – Ambassador Chizhov
- 14:07 Pashinyan reiterates view on settling NK conflict by clarifying Artsakh’s status
- 14:03 Light industry and agricultural products lead in Armenia’s export structure with growth rate
- 13:57 Sasna Tsrer Party starts election campaign outside parliament building
- 13:46 Pashinyan gives interview to China’s Phoenix TV
- 13:33 Yerevan City Council to hold extraordinary session on November 27
- 13:33 Poroshenko demands Russia to return seized ships
- 13:22 Saudi oil output hits new record
- 13:13 Formation of middle class priority issue in National Progress party’s program
- 13:02 President Sarkissian signs law adopted by Parliament
- 12:59 Citizen’s Decision Party highlights social-economic situation, says parliament is additional tool for struggle
- 12:52 Prosperous Armenia Party presents priorities
20:24, 11.19.2018
Viewed 4220 times Why Syrian Armenians are avoiding Turkey – Turkish journalist publishes article in Al-Monitor
12:13, 11.19.2018
Viewed 2302 times Businessmen interested to see results of anti-corruption fight, says Armenia’s acting justice minister
11:35, 11.21.2018
Viewed 2269 times Plane that ran over Armenian man at Moscow airport lands in Athens with damaged fuselage, probe to be completed in 10 days
09:57, 11.23.2018
Viewed 2090 times Helicopter carrying tourists goes missing in Dominican Republic
17:15, 11.23.2018
Viewed 2062 times Nikol Pashinyan attends workshop on Armenia’s economic development