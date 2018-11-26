Saudi oil output hits new record

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Oil production in Saudi Arabia has hit new records – the kingdom’s oil output is at a daily of 11,2 million barrels, Bloomberg reported citing a source familiar with the matter.

Earlier in October, Saudi Arabia was producing 10,8-10,9 million barrels daily.

According to Bloomberg, the oil output grew in response to high demands from consumers who were preparing for the US sanctions on Iran and subsequent cuts of its exports.

The kingdom is also using its foreign reserves, according to the source.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan