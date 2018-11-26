Poroshenko demands Russia to return seized ships

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko appealed to the Russian leadership with a demand to release the Ukrainian sailors and ships detained in the Kerch Strait, according to the official website of the Ukrainian presidency.

"I appeal to the leadership of the Russian Federation with a demand to immediately release the Ukrainian servicemen who were brutally detained in violation of international law and whose fate is unknown," the Head of State stressed during the meeting of the National Security and Defense Council, according to the website.

"We demand to immediately transfer them to the Ukrainian side along with the ships and ensure de-escalation of the situation in the Sea of Azov - as a first step, and de-escalation in other directions," he further said.

The Ukrainian armed forces have been put on full combat alert by the decision of the chief of the country’s General Staff, the press service of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"In accordance with the National Security and Defense Council’s decision on imposing martial law, the chief of the General Staff and commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces ordered to put the Ukrainian armed forces’ units on full combat alert," the press service said, according to TASS.

Due to the situation in the Kerch Strait, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Alexander Turchinov earlier voiced the initiative on imposing martial law in the country for 60 days backed by the Ukrainian president. Now this bill is to be considered by Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament). According to its speaker Andrei Parubiy, its meeting will be convened on Monday at 16:00 local time (17:00 Moscow time).

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said that he will propose declaring martial law in the wake of an altercation in the Black Sea that saw Russian military seize Ukrainian vessels for breaching Russian territorial waters, RT reported.

On Sunday, three Ukrainian vessels were sailing between two Ukrainian ports: from Odessa in the Black Sea to Mariupol in the Azov Sea. The only waterway that connects these is the Kerch Strait between Crimea and mainland Russia. Kiev says it notified Moscow in advance that its navy ships would be sailing through the area. Moscow denies that it was given proper warning.

Russian ships opened fire to stop the three Ukrainian boats after they ignored "legal demands to stop" and performed "dangerous maneuvers," said the Russian Security Service (FSB). The ships were then seized and towed to the Crimean port of Kerch.

Around midnight, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko instructed the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) to convene for an emergency meeting proposing to impose martial law.