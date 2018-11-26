Light industry and agricultural products lead in Armenia’s export structure with growth rate

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. In the first half of 2018 light industry and agricultural products lead in Armenia’s export structure with the highest growth rate, in the list of goods with the highest customs value, reports Armenpress.

According to the data of the Custom Service of the State Revenue Committee, the export of kids, women and men clothes increased by nearly 90% compared to the first half of 2017, comprising 73.6 million USD. The export of fish products, fruits-vegetables and canned food increased by 88%, comprising 54.9 million USD.

The export of copper and zinc ore still has the greatest share in Armenia’s export structure, which increased by 16% in the first half of 2018, comprising nearly 297 million USD.

The export of diamond significantly decreased by 19%, comprising 42.9 million USD. 8% decline was registered in the export of alcoholic drinks.

Overall, the export in the first half of 2018 increased by 18.3% comprising 1 billion 169 million USD, and the import increased by 26.6%, comprising 2 billion 309 million USD.

