Pashinyan reiterates view on settling NK conflict by clarifying Artsakh’s status

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Without the clarification of Artsakh’s status no settlement of the NK conflict can happen, caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in a speech during the campaigning rally of Im Kayl (My Step) bloc in Ani, Shirak Province.

“The Karabakh side must return to the negotiations table. There can’t be a settlement of the Karabakh issue without a clarification of the status of Karabakh. There is no difference up to even a millimeter in the desires and intentions between our people and the government in the Karabakh issue. This is a matter of pan-national responsibility,” Pashinyan said.

He said that first of all it is necessary to create a respective budget for solving numerous issues.

“We can’t solve the issue of Armenia, the issue of Artsakh and other issues with the budget that we have today. Our country is a home, we are one family, when a family has financial limitations, it sits down and makes a decision, and they decide to work together. We must work together for the revenues of our family and country to grow. We must be a strong and happy people,” Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan