Partnership of EU and EAEU to help solving current crisis between Russia and the West – Ambassador Chizhov

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The partnership of the European Union and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) can contribute to solving the current crisis between Russia and the West, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the EU, Ambassador Vladimir Chizhov said in his remarks at the annual European Russian forum in the European Parliament, TASS reported.

“Today, taking into account the high development rates of the Eurasian Economic Union, it is appropriate to talk about the integration of integrations – the mutually beneficial, equal partnership of the EAEU and EU”, Vladimir Chizhov said, adding that such partnership will become the guarantee for maintenance of stable architecture of pan-European security.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan