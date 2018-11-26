Ambassador Balayan meets Armenian community representatives in Hague

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s new Ambassador to Netherlands Tigran Balayan on November 25 visited the Abovyan cultural union in Hague where he met with the Armenian community representatives, the Armenian Embassy in Netherlands told Armenpress.

Head of the Abovyan Union, chair of the Federation of Armenian Unions of the Netherlands Mato Hakhverdyan welcomed the Ambassador and stated that the Armenian community is ready to assist the implementation of the Embassy programs aimed at strengthening the Armenian-Dutch ties.

Ambassador Balayan thanked for the warm reception and stated that during the years of working in Brussels the Office of the Abovyan Union became his familiar address in Hague where many ideas were born and implemented. The Armenian Ambassador expressed confidence that the effective cooperation established during these years will receive a new impetus.

During the meeting Ambassador Balayan introduced the recent domestic political developments in Armenia, touched upon the upcoming early parliamentary elections and their importance, the country’s economic development directions and the government’s step on this direction, as well as answered to the questions of the meeting participants.

The Ambassador highlighted the participation of Dutch-Armenians in Armenia’s development, the creation of new jobs in the homeland and the repatriation. In this context he informed that it is planned to change the Tax Code after the elections and introduced the expected privileges for foreign investors in Armenia, urging the meeting participants to tell this to their partners and potential investors.

“I am ready to meet with each of you, businessmen who is interested in investing in Armenia or in Armenia’s production, to negotiate with them, present and convince them. I am confident that we can reach results with joint efforts”, he said.

