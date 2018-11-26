Orinats Yerkir (Rule of Law) party highlights ‘national values’ in election campaign

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Orinats Yerkir (literally translated to Country of Law, aka Rule of Law) party began the election campaign today from its head office.

“We are beginning the campaign from the yard of a church, by saying that our party is committed to our national values, we consider the Armenian Apostolic Church’s role and place in the life of our people to be extremely important, we attach importance to the Armenian family’s traditional kind and spirit,” party leader and number 1 on the proportional list Arthur Baghdasaryan told reporters.

“The nation faces serious issues. It is impossible to solve the problems of thirty years in 8 months, but it is possible to show how Armenia should develop. We don’t see today the clear pathway or vision for this development, and therefore we are running for parliament, by presenting our competitive approaches and programs, our ideas, in the event of realization of which people will smile,” he said, adding that they will campaign across the country and will meet with representatives of different social classes.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan