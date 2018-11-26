New government takes very concrete actions for improving investment environment – acting deputy PM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The recent peaceful, velvet revolution in Armenia has certainly changed a political situation, and the political situation directly affects the investment environment, acting deputy prime minister Tigran Avinyan told reporters, reports Armenpress.

He said the new government has taken very concrete actions for the improvement of the investment environment, in particular the Tax Code reforms which is one of the components for the improvement of the overall investment climate, the anti-corruption activity and etc.

“Armenia, being a member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), is a market of 200 million consumers. We also have different agreements with the European Union, there are broad opportunities for exporting the goods to the Middle East, and in this sense Armenia can certainly act as a bridge between the EU, EAEU and the Middle East”, he said.

As for the US sanctions on Iran, the acting deputy PM said they definitely affect the development of trade, our economic relations. “I think that all political issues will be solved within the course of time, and we will be able to move forward without any restrictions”, he said.

Commenting on the question regarding less number of people in Pashinyan’s rallies, the acting deputy PM said only the number of people cannot determine whether the rally is successful or not. “It was a summary of the government’s activity. The activity of the transitional government started with a rally and ended with a rally as well, and now we are entering a very interesting stage”, Avinyan said, assuring that it’s time for everyone to talk about their programs in the political field.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan