Pashinyan highlights anti-corruption combat also in terms of increasing country’s appeal for foreign investors

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The combat against corruption in Armenia is carried out not only for establishing justice and rule of law, but also for improving the investment environment, caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview to the Chinese Phoenix TV.

“We believe that the anti-corruption combat will enable us to make the investment environment more attractive for foreign investors. Therefore, we are doing it not only for establishing justice and the rule of law. In addition, we hope that the situation when there won’t be any corruption in our country will attract foreign investors, in order for them to come and make investments in Armenia,” Pashinyan said.

He added that economic monopolies existed in Armenia. “There were people who had a lot more rights than others. I can guarantee that everyone is equal before the law in Armenia. And our government’s next priority is the creation of a truly independent judiciary in the country, because, unfortunately, our judiciary was also corrupt, and now we are working in the direction of making our judiciary truly independent,” he said.

Pashinyan also stressed that while walking the streets of Yerevan one can see many smiling people, and noted that the situation wasn’t the same six months ago.

“Most people in Armenia weren’t happy and were feeling disrespected. We were a country that always had problems regarding election results, when each time the results were rigged. But now we have eliminated this problem, and now, as Prime Minister of Armenia, I can guarantee that never again will we have such a problem,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan