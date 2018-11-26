President Sarkissian receives organizers and group of participants of international round-table discussion

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today received the organizers and a group of participants of an international round-table discussion titled “2018: Turning year for South Caucasus” which is being held in Yerevan from November 26 to 27, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The conference aims at discussing the regional issues, assessing the current and possible threats and challenges.

The Armenian President attached importance to the close cooperation between the Russian and Armenian scientific-research and analytical centers, as well as activities of political scientists-analysts and experts.

The guests introduced the President on the goals of the event and stated that they want to better understand the ongoing processes in Armenia aimed at having more objective knowledge on them.

President Sarkissian considered stability and predictability vital for the country. “It’s a key factor, and I as the President of Armenia, will do the utmost to ensure that stability”, Armen Sarkissian said.

The President said the discussions, analysis in general enable to generate new ideas, outline the actions, understand where we move on, what goals we pursue and how are going to be our mutual relations with the world.



