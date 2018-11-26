EU’s Tusk condemns Russian use of force in Azov Sea

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. President of the European Council Donald Tusk condemned Russia’s use of force in the Sea of Azov, Interfax reported.

“I condemn Russian use of force in Azov Sea. Russian authorities must return Ukrainian sailors, vessels and refrain from further provocations”, Tusk said on Twitter.

The European Council President said he discussed the situation with President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and will meet his representatives later today.

“Europe will stay united in support of Ukraine”, Tusk said.

According to the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), on Sunday morning, three ships from the Ukrainian Navy - the Berdyansk, the Nikopol and the Yany Kapu - illegally crossed Russia’s border and tried to carry out some illegal actions in Russian territorial waters on Sunday night. The three vessels were detained in Russian territorial waters. Three Ukrainian military servicemen suffered light wounds and were provided with medical assistance. A criminal investigation has been launched into the incident.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan