Armen Ashotyan, Arpine Hovhannisyan introduce HHK campaigning program

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The election campaigning program of the Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) is summed up in its motto – “If you are concerned [worried], vote for Republicans”, HHK Vice President, MP Armen Ashotyan told a news conference when introducing the party’s program.

Ashotyan is running for parliament as number 5 of the HHK electoral list.

“What should the citizen of the Republic of Armenia be concerned about. We are sure that the citizen of the Republic of Armenia must be concerned over Armenia’s security, Artsakh’s future, the [military’s] combat-readiness, strong borders, new price hikes, social problems and the threat of losing jobs. We believe that people will also [seek] an idea and a team in politics apart from emotional reflections, that people will [seek] experiences figures, who not only are capable of working in the future, but who were also able to revise their past, to get positioned as principled [loyal] professional people, and, who are ready to also have their clear stable role in building Armenia’s future,” Ashotyan said.

He said that the program’s component part is comprised from the latest statement of the HHK Council, that was the basis for refining the program, as well as the campaigning program for the 2017 parliamentary election.

Asked why citizens should vote for the HHK, Ashotyan replied: “Why vote for Republicans? Because we have a history, knowledge, experience, and we know and have admitted our mistakes. We are ready to serve our country”.

According to Deputy Speaker of Parliament Arpine Hovhannisyan, the number 2 candidate on the HHK list, their party doesn’t want to be in the status of an observer, on the contrary – they feel responsibility toward processes in the country.

“When you are in the status of an observer, you are again responsible. We don’t want to be in a status of observer. Secondly, we have fully realized our political path – the flaws that we had, and the achievements that we had. We have knowledge, we have experience, we have readiness for serving the Republic of Armenia. We want to allow ourselves to voice the issues that we see in terms of both what we have done, and what we haven’t done,” she said.

