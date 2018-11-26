Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-11-18

YEREVAN, 26 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 26 November, USD exchange rate up by 0.22 drams to 484.69 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.06 drams to 551.29 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.09 drams to 7.29 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.39 drams to 622.25 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 44.31 drams to 19068.31 drams. Silver price down by 4.02 drams to 222.14 drams. Platinum price down by 103.11 drams to 13058.67 drams.